Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE RBLX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

