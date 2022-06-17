Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.60.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.60 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $233.58 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

