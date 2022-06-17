Woodline Partners LP Sells 1,419,966 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419,966 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.64% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.09 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $518.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

