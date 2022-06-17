Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 551,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.47% of Exscientia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Exscientia plc has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

