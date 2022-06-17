Woodline Partners LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.13% of Chemed worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $437.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.90 and its 200-day moving average is $488.93. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

