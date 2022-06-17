Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.