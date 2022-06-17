Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $529,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.