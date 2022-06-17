First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 2179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

