Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $43.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 4825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $13,440,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $10,360,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

