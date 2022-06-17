Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 2,297 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,303 ($27.95), with a volume of 79997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,351 ($28.54).

Specifically, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,316 ($40.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,643.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,977.79. The firm has a market cap of £21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

