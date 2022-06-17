Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Expands By 33.3%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

