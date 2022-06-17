Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $4.75. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 116,992 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.