World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 2126196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.