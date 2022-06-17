ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,070,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 49,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.69 on Friday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,721. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

