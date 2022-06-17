Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in May

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 1,472,126 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 898.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

