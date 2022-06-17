Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.51. 14,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,344,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,238.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

