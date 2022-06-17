XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,055,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,966,000.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.