Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $147.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $109.43 and last traded at $109.53. 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

