Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.35 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

