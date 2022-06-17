The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of WEN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

