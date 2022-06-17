Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Atlantic Securities now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 361,743 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after buying an additional 6,505,389 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $858,893,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

