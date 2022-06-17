IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Insider Buying Activity

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 13,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,653,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Specifically, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,251. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

