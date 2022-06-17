Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of PB opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

