Truist Financial Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

