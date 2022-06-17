Truist Financial Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $18.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

