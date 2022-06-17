Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

