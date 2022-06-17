HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 555.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

