Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 310.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 472,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

