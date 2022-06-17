Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.76.

CPPMF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $332.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.53.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

