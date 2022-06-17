PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PREKF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.