Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.97.
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
