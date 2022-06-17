Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £51,368.40 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($62,347.86).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($371,404.30).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($867,823.77).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.70) on Friday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market cap of £941.32 million and a PE ratio of 127.27.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

