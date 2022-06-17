Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £51,368.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWEGet Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($62,347.86).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($371,404.30).
  • On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.70) on Friday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market cap of £941.32 million and a PE ratio of 127.27.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.