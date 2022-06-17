CIBC Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$12.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

