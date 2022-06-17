Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,170,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

