Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$11.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. GURU Organic Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

