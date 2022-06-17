Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$11.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. GURU Organic Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GURU Organic Energy (GUROF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.