Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $109.64

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.