CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.