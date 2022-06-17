Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $174.90 and last traded at $173.63. 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,014,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

Specifically, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.