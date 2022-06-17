Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

TRMLF opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

