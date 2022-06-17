Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

