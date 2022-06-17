NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $15.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $823.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

