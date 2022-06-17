Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

