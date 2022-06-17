Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $31.01

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.01.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

