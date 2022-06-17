Head-To-Head Review: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get POET Technologies alerts:

4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 0 2 3 1 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.58 $1.85 billion $0.96 8.31

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% United Microelectronics 28.39% 24.35% 14.53%

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.