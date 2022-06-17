Head to Head Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 4.52 -$176.97 million ($1.77) -43.49 Gladstone Land $75.32 million 9.73 $3.49 million ($0.29) -73.90

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -8.41% -1,684.43% -2.73% Gladstone Land 5.23% 0.74% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gladstone Land 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.66%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

