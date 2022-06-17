Head to Head Comparison: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viant Technology and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.54 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -8.84 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.06 $29.31 million $0.17 120.47

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 170.91%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 67.35%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Viant Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

