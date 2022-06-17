Reviewing bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get bluebird bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for bluebird bio and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 10 1 1 2.07 Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 283.99%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 713.49%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.66 million 59.74 -$819.38 million ($10.54) -0.29 Compugen $6.00 million 19.16 -$34.20 million ($0.39) -4.31

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -2,183.15% -111.73% -71.80% Compugen N/A -33.42% -27.36%

Summary

Compugen beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.