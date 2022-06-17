Head-To-Head Review: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 25.01% 47.28% 6.71% SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 3 10 1 2.63 SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.02 $2.32 billion $6.57 8.65 SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.58 $86.76 million ($1.21) -31.64

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

