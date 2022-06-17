Financial Comparison: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OP Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 0 4 4 0 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $69.47, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 37.24% 19.90% 1.86% Texas Capital Bancshares 22.71% 7.80% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million 1.95 $28.84 million $2.08 4.97 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.48 $253.94 million $3.95 12.54

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

