Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.40) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($65.54) to GBX 5,300 ($64.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,916.67.

WZZZY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.