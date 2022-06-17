Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.40) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($65.54) to GBX 5,300 ($64.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,916.67.

WZZZY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

